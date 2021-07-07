Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.87% of LightJump Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJAQ. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LJAQ opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.