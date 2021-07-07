Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAII. Barrington Research began coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FAII opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

