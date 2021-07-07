Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.99 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCRCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $548,000.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

