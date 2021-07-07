Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

