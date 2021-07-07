PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:PCK opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
