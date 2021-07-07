Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.