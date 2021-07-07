PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

