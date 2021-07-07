PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
