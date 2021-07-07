Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.