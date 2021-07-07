Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

