Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 3,388 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

