Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COP. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

