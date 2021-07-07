Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BANR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

BANR opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

