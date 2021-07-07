Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $417.81 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $417.81 million and $948,496.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00342908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00138460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00192336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,787,694 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

