PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,027.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $917,548.08 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,563,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

