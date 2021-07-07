Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $228,105.59 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00132970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00165626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,568.34 or 1.00157931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00987582 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

