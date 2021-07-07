Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Raised to GBX 446 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Shares of PTEC traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 431 ($5.63). The company had a trading volume of 772,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.02. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

