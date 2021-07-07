Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Announces Dividend of GBX 31

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 911 ($11.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.77. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 802.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Polar Capital news, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Insiders have sold 658,766 shares of company stock worth $501,136,500 in the last three months.

