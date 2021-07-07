Portion Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Portion has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $53,797.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

