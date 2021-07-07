Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

