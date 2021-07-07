PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 17.8% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

