Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Primerica makes up 9.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $279,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Primerica stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

