Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,111,000 after acquiring an additional 251,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,155 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

