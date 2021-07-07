Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

