Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

