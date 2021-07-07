Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:W opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

