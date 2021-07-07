Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:W opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.67.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.
Wayfair Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also: Buyback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.