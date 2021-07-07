Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 619.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,352 shares of company stock worth $42,857,059. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

