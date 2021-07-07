Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,789.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $705,824.52 and approximately $4,789.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

