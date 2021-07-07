Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,281,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105,038 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 3.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,725,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

