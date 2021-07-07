Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

