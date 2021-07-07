Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 144.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.63.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

