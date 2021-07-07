ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

