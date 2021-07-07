ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
