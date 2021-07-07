ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

