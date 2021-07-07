Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

