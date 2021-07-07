Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 6,934 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 182.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 442,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

