Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,950 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

