Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 39,865 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

