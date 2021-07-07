Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 1st Source by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

