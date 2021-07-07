Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

