Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Ambac Financial Group worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $704.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

