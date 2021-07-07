Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

