Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,214 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

