Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,624 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

