Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

