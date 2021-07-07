Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

