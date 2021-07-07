Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 120 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.