Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.95. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 391,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 81.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 129,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

