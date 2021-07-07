Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 201,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,213. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after buying an additional 256,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

