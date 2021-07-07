PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. PVH makes up 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.42% of PVH worth $31,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in PVH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

PVH stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 5,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,485. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

