Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Increased by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

NYSE MTDR opened at $34.20 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

