Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.33 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

